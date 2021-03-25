Nucor to build tube mill near Gallatin mill; steel names rise on Suez blockage
Mar. 25, 2021 3:13 PM ETNucor Corporation (NUE)NUEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Nucor (NUE +4.8%) announces plans to build its new tube mill on the site of its Gallatin sheet mill in Kentucky, which it says will allow it to take advantage of investments already made to expand capacity of the Gallatin mill and add a galvanizing line.
- Nucor says the new $164M tube mill will have the capacity to produce 250K tons of hollow structural section steel tubing, mechanical steel tubing and galvanized solar torque tube.
- Nucor and other steel names show strong gains today, perhaps related to the Suez Canal blockage by the grounded container ship, S&P Global Platts reports.
- The incident is not expected to immediately impact steel and metals supplies worldwide, but it is prompting expectations of eventual rises in bunker and freight rates and inventory squeezing that could exacerbate current upwards price pressure, particularly in steel and copper.
- If the Suez shutdown is long-lasting, it could have affect the European steel sector "as the market is already tight and deliveries slow."
- Officials earlier stopped all ships entering the channel, and the latest reports say the grounded ship may take weeks to free.