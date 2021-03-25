Emerging Markets see higher than average trade volume
Mar. 25, 2021 5:15 PM ET By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Emerging markets saw higher than average trade volumes on the day. The MSCI Inc.’s stock index fell Thursday, erasing all of its 2021 gains. In today’s trading, there were some notable volume movers.
- iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) had volumes traded +215% higher than its daily average. (NASDAQ:ESGE), and (NYSEARCA:IEMG) also traded well beyond usual volumes by +100% and +66%, respectively.
- Some additional exchange traded funds with above-average trade volumes were iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).
- See how the above exchange traded funds have been declining in comparison to the S&P 500 YTD. In the chart below, investors can see since mid-February, EM has been selling off.
- Per Bloomberg, Mitul Kotecha, Chief EM Asia & Europe Strategist at TD Securities Ltd. in Singapore, stated: “Higher U.S. yields and a firmer dollar alongside investors either moving to safer shores or taking profits on past gains are clearly hurting emerging-market equities.” He continued with, “It’s hard to see a reversal in the short term, with pressure likely to be maintained for now.”
