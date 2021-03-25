Ferroglobe rallies as ITC reaffirms duties on silicon metal imports
Mar. 25, 2021 5:52 PM ET
- Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) finished +13.4% in today's regular trading following the U.S. International Trade Commission's final unanimous vote reaffirming that unfair imports of silicon metal from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland and Kazakhstan are materially injuring the U.S. industry.
- The ITC decision clears the way for the U.S. Department of Commerce to issue final orders imposing anti-dumping and countervailing duties on imports from the countries for at least five years.
- The DoC has said it reached a preliminary decision to impose duties up to 120% on all silicon metal imported from Kazakhstan and up to 47.54% on all silicon metal imports from Iceland and from Bosnia and Herzegovina.