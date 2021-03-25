Caterpillar faces shipment delays from Suez Canal blockage - Bloomberg
Mar. 25, 2021 6:42 PM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)CATBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is expecting a lag of a week or more in shipments from Asia to its facilities in Europe due to the Suez Canal blockage, Bloomberg reports.
- While some vessels are already rerouting around Africa to avoid the logjam, the company is more likely to send material by air if the delays are severe enough to threaten a factory-line shutdown, according to the report.
- Suez shutdown aside, Caterpillar already was coping with delivery delays of up to three weeks as countries around the world reopen, driving extraordinary demand for its products and investor interest in its shares, +23% YTD.
- But Caterpillar's valuation is a bit stretched, even as the company should benefit from the recovery in construction and infrastructure investment, Geoff Considine writes in a neutral analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.