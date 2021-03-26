H&M and Burberry face backlash in China over Xinjiang statements
Mar. 26, 2021 3:58 AM ETH & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY), BURBY, ADDYY, NKE, PVH, TCEHYHNNMY, BURBY, ADDYY, NKE, PVH, TCEHYBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor35 Comments
- Over the past 24 hours, many global brands have found themselves at odds with public sentiment in China due to their participation in the Better Cotton Initiative, an industry body that has been vocal about labor practices in Xinjiang. The region is home to 12M Uighurs, mostly Muslim, and millions of them have been confined to internment camps, according to foreign researchers and governments. Beijing denies any mistreatment, calling the facilities Vocational Education and Training Centers, which are intended to promote economic development and stamp out radicalism.
- Why is the backlash happening now? Earlier this week, the EU, the U.S., Britain and Canada imposed travel and financial sanctions on Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in the region. Beijing retaliated with sanctions on European lawmakers and institutions, especially hurt by its involvement in the process. Relations with the EU have been somewhat amicable amid tensions with Washington over trade disputes, IP theft and regional positioning.
- Past statements made by foreign companies about forced labor in Xinjiang have also been flagged on Chinese social media. As a result, more than 40 local celebrities signaled they would ending contracts with brands like H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY), Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Tommy Hilfiger (NYSE:PVH), Calvin Klein, Zara, Uniqlo, Converse, CK, Puma, New Balance and Lacoste. Honor of Kings, China's No. 1 online battle game, developed by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), also ended a partnership with Burberry.
- Thought bubble: For years, companies tiptoed around thorny subjects in China, worried about their foothold given its tremendous market size (think back to the NBA-Hong Kong controversy in 2019). Corporations are now worrying about backlash abroad, as concerns over human rights can spread on social media within hours. But a loss of sales in China, the only major economy where consumer spending has rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels, can especially be painful at a time when demand is still weaker across the U.S. and Europe.