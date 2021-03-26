Alignment Healthcare prices IPO at $18
- Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) has priced its IPO of 27.2M shares of common stock at $18.00/share, including 5.5M shares to be sold by certain existing stockholders.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 4.08M shares.
- Trading commences today.
- Proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and William Blair are acting as joint lead book-running managers.
- Closing date is March 30.
- See below the summary of company's consolidated financial data. Adjusted loss/share was ($0.13) for FY 2020.