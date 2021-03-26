Chatham Lodging sells 10.3% interest in the Innkeepers JV for $2.8M
- Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) announces the sale of its 10.3% interest in the Innkeepers joint venture with Colony Capital for $2.8M.
- Jeffrey H. Fisher, Chatham’s president and CEO: “Originally investing $37 million for our interest, this has proven to be a very profitable investment for Chatham and our shareholders. Alongside Cerberus, our investment returned a profit of ~$80 million by the time Cerberus sold its interest to Northstar Realty Finance (which ultimately merged with Colony) in 2014. Since then, we received distributions of $22.2 million, bringing total returns to over $100 million.”