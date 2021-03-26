Chatham Lodging sells 10.3% interest in the Innkeepers JV for $2.8M

  • Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) announces the sale of its 10.3% interest in the Innkeepers joint venture with Colony Capital for $2.8M.
  • Jeffrey H. Fisher, Chatham’s president and CEO: “Originally investing $37 million for our interest, this has proven to be a very profitable investment for Chatham and our shareholders. Alongside Cerberus, our investment returned a profit of ~$80 million by the time Cerberus sold its interest to Northstar Realty Finance (which ultimately merged with Colony) in 2014. Since then, we received distributions of $22.2 million, bringing total returns to over $100 million.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.