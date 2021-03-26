Duke Robotics appoints new CEO and President to accelerate the growth and deployment of its strategy
Mar. 26, 2021 6:05 AM ETUAS Drone Corp. (USDR)USDRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- A leader in robotics technology and drone solutions, UAS Drone (OTCQB:USDR) has appointed Yossi Balucka as Chief Executive Officer and President of the company and its subsidiaries.
- Mr. Balucka replaces Mr. Sagiv Aharon who stepped down as CEO and President and will continue to serve as Chief Technology Officer of the company and as a Director.
- Following his retirement from the Israeli Navy, between 2014 and 2016, Mr. Balucka served as a senior executive and management member for retail and customer service at Partner Communications Ltd. and from 2017 to 2019, he served as the CEO of Electra Technologies Ltd. Since 2019, Mr. Balucka has been providing global strategic consulting services in the field of defense for international corporations, including Elbit Systems.