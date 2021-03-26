Verastem's Copiktra gets positive opinion from CHMP (updated)
- The European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products ("CHMP") for Human Use has issued a positive opinion for Verastem's (NASDAQ:VSTM) Copiktra (duvelisib) for the treatment of relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and refractory follicular lymphoma.
- In trials, Copiktra was show to prolong the survival time without any disease progression compared to Novartis' Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in patients
- Verastem sold global development and commercialization rights to Copiktra to Las Vegas, Nev.-based Secura Bio in August 2020 in a deal worth up to $311M.
- Copiktra was approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory CLL/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies in September 2018.
- Verastem shares are up 3% to $2.41 in premarket trading.
This was corrected on 03/26/2021 at 1:42 PM. Article has been corrected to note Verastem sold the rights to Copiktra in August 2020.