Verastem's Copiktra gets positive opinion from CHMP (updated)

Mar. 26, 2021
  • The European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products ("CHMP") for Human Use has issued a positive opinion for Verastem's (NASDAQ:VSTM) Copiktra (duvelisib) for the treatment of relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and refractory follicular lymphoma.
  • In trials, Copiktra was show to prolong the survival time without any disease progression compared to Novartis' Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in patients
  • Verastem sold global development and commercialization rights to Copiktra to Las Vegas, Nev.-based Secura Bio in August 2020 in a deal worth up to $311M.
  • Copiktra was approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory CLL/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies in September 2018.
  • Verastem shares are up 3% to $2.41 in premarket trading.

