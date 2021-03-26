Summit Therapeutics launches rights offering

Mar. 26, 2021 7:36 AM ETSummit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT)SMMTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Summit Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SMMT) board approved a rights offering available to all holders, par value $0.01, as of Apr.9, 2021.
  • The company plans to distribute non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares at a price per share equal to the lesser of $5.24/share, the closing price as of Mar. 24, 2021, or the volume weighted-average price of the stock for the ten consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the offering, currently expected to be May 4, 2021.
  • Based on a sully subscribed rights offering, the company will receive gross proceeds of up to $75M.
  • Robert W. Duggan, executive chairman & CEO, who owns ~69% of outstanding common stock before the rights offering plans to participate in the rights offering and subscribe for at least the full amount of his basic subscription rights.
