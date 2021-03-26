Stimulus checks flow right into online buying
Mar. 26, 2021 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- The first look at aggregated credit and debit card data by Bank of America since stimulus checks started flowing shows e-commerce growth for the week of March 20 was up 74% Y/Y to accelerate from the 60% Y/Y pace the week before.
- The clothing category saw the largest (+72 bps to +144% Y/Y growth), while the autoparts & services category was also very strong (+44 bps to +86% Y/Y growth). Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) and Carparts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) may be beneficiaries.
- "Each 10% 'penetration' of stimulus payments for online spending could represent an incremental $24bn in eCommerce spending, which translates to an incremental 6% growth to our current $395bn projection for eCommerce in 1H’21. Further, eCommerce spending growth in 2020 didn’t accelerate more than 15pts until April, so stimulus is driving an acceleration on relatively unchanged comps through March 20," notes BofA.
- Many of the e-commerce pandemic superstars are expected to have a strong March, including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Chewy.com (NYSE:CHWY).
- The Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) is a catch-all for the e-commerce retail category. See the list of IBUY holdings.