HUT 8 expands mining capacity with $30M NVIDIA CMPs purchase
Mar. 26, 2021 7:53 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)HUTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Hut 8 Mining (OTCQX:HUTMF) executed on a purchase of $30M of NVIDIA CMPs, which will be delivered commencing in May 2021, with full deployment expected to be completed this summer.
- With the addition of NVIDIA CMPs, the company's aggregate operating rate will increase by ~1600 Gigahash.
- Hut 8 will use the NVIDIA CMPs to mine alternative blockchain networks and expand its mining business while maintaining the benefit of payouts in Bitcoin.
- This transaction serves to strengthen Hut 8's initiative to increase revenue diversification and drive immediate short- and long-term revenue growth objectives forward in FY21.