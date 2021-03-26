Darden Restaurants tipped by Morgan Stanley to run to new high

Mar. 26, 2021 7:59 AM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)DRIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Morgan Stanley is even more constructive on Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) after the restaurant company delivered a strong FQ3 report.
  • Analyst John Glass: "We like DRI specifically because 1) it's trading at a more modest premium vs peers, 2) it's created more margin visibility than many others, 3) it's a rare unit growth story, creating longevity and shareholder interest beyond the re-opening trade, 4) its strong balance sheet has allowed DRI to revisit capital returns faster than peers, some of which will need to go through a period of balance sheet repair and 5) it's a proven share gainer with M&A optionality."
  • MS keeps an Overweight rating and assigns a price target of $156 to Darden vs. the average Wall Street PT of $142.10.
