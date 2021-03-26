Unicorn stock UiPath publicly files for IPO to raise at least $1B (update)
- Potential “unicorn” stock UiPath (UIPTH) has officially filed for an initial public offering to raise at least $1B.
- The company didn’t disclose how many shares it plans to offer through the IPO, or at what price.
- However, the move comes less than two months after UiPath staged a $750M fundraising at a $35B valuation. Investors in that or earlier fundraising rounds included Alphabet’s CapitalG, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Wellington and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price.
- UiPath disclosed in December that it had confidentially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO.
- In its public S-1 filing, the company said it plans to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PATH.”
- UiPath creates software for what’s called robotic process automation, or “RPA.”
- RPA aims to automate mundane, repetitive tasks with software or robotics. For example, UiPath teamed up with Deloitte in 2020 to develop systems that use optical recognition and machine learning to automate the processing of paper documents like invoices.
- “Our mission is to unlock human creativity and ingenuity by enabling the fully automated enterprise and empowering workers through automation,” the company wrote in the S-1.
- The Financial Times ranked UiPath as No. 2 on its 2020 list of The Americas’ fastest-growing companies, citing the firm’s 621.5% compound annual growth rate in revenues between 2015 and 2018.
- UiPath added in its S-1 that the firm had 7,968 customers as of Jan. 31, including 63% of Fortune Global 500 firms. Large clients include Adobe, Chevron, CVS Health, Uber and other major companies.
- PATH also wrote that its revenues rose $607.6M in the 12 months ended Jan. 31, up 81% from $336.2M a year earlier.
- Operating cash flow likewise improved to $29.2M in the latest fiscal year vs. a $359.4M operating cash loss a year earlier.
- Similarly, free cash flow improved to $26M compared to a $380.4M loss the fiscal year earlier.
- All in, UiPath narrowed its net loss to $92.4M in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, down from $519.9M a year earlier:
- UiPath also estimated that it has a total “global market opportunity” worth more than $60B, “which we expect will grow as automation adoption increases and customers continue to further explore the use cases that our platform addresses.”
- Seeking Alpha contributor Karreta Advisors recently looked at the RPA market and recommended buying rival firm Blue Prism (OTCPK:BPRMF) ahead of UiPath's IPO. Here's why.