Molecular Data stock surges on UCloud cooperation agreement
Mar. 26, 2021 8:19 AM ETMolecular Data Inc. (MKD)MKDBy: SA News Team
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) announces that it has signed a cooperation agreement with UCloud Technology, the first China listed company in cloud computing.
- Molecular shares up more than 17% premarket.
- The two parties will integrate their respective resources and jointly launch industry solutions and service systems to help digital and intelligent transformation.
- The move to address the inadequacies faced in the various industries will also include deploying Blockchain solutions accordingly, Molecular said.
- The two main goals from the tie up are digitalization of leading enterprises in the industry and secondly, the upgrading of the industry's cross-border transaction system.