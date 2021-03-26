Molecular Data stock surges on UCloud cooperation agreement

  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) announces that it has signed a cooperation agreement with UCloud Technology, the first China listed company in cloud computing.
  • Molecular shares up more than 17% premarket.
  • The two parties will integrate their respective resources and jointly launch industry solutions and service systems to help digital and intelligent transformation.
  • The move to address the inadequacies faced in the various industries will also include deploying Blockchain solutions accordingly, Molecular said.
  • The two main goals from the tie up are digitalization of leading enterprises in the industry and secondly, the upgrading of the industry's cross-border transaction system.
