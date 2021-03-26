ARK Invest adds shares of Opendoor Technologies, Palantir Technologies, and Skillz Inc.
Mar. 26, 2021 8:40 AM ETARK ETF Trust - ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), ARKW, PLTR, SKLZ, ARKK, OPENOPEN, ARKF, ARKW, PLTR, SKLZ, ARKKBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor174 Comments
- ARK Invest adds over 920K shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) to their actively managed ETFs. More specifically, 468K shares of Opendoor Technologies were added to ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF), and over 453K shares were added to ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).
- Furthermore, ARK Invest added additional shares of other key names such as Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ) to other actively managed exchange traded funds.
- ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) added 783,500 shares of Palantir Technologies, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW added 745,700 shares of Skillz Inc.
- ARKK closed Thursday -0.31% and is -0.30% in the pre-market. Additionally, it is -8.09% YTD.
- ARKF closed Thursday +0.08% and is +0.63% in the pre-market. Additionally, it is -0.46% YTD.
- ARKW closed Thursday -0.42% and is -1.42% in the pre-market. Additionally, it is -2.99% YTD.
- OPEN closed Thursday +2.35% and is +0.61% in the pre-market. Additionally, it is +1.36% YTD.
- PLTR closed Thursday +3.20% and is +0.40% in the pre-market. Additionally, it is -4.12% YTD.
- SKLZ closed Thursday -3.25% and is +3.62% in the pre-market. Additionally, it is -3.30% YTD.
- Below is a chart of ARKK, ARKF, and ARKW showing their performance compared to the S&P 500 over the past six months.
- Cathie Wood was part of a virtual roundtable Thursday with Jan van Eck and Kevin O’Leary and stated: “We believe that over the next 5-10 years, we will see more innovation than we ever had in history.”