ARK Invest adds shares of Opendoor Technologies, Palantir Technologies, and Skillz Inc.

  • ARK Invest adds over 920K shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) to their actively managed ETFs. More specifically, 468K shares of Opendoor Technologies were added to ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF), and over 453K shares were added to ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).
  • Furthermore, ARK Invest added additional shares of other key names such as Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ) to other actively managed exchange traded funds.
  • ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) added 783,500 shares of Palantir Technologies, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW added 745,700 shares of Skillz Inc.
  • ARKK closed Thursday -0.31% and is -0.30% in the pre-market. Additionally, it is -8.09% YTD.
  • ARKF closed Thursday +0.08% and is +0.63% in the pre-market. Additionally, it is -0.46% YTD.
  • ARKW closed Thursday -0.42% and is -1.42% in the pre-market. Additionally, it is -2.99% YTD.
  • OPEN closed Thursday +2.35% and is +0.61% in the pre-market. Additionally, it is +1.36% YTD.
  • PLTR closed Thursday +3.20% and is +0.40% in the pre-market. Additionally, it is -4.12% YTD.
  • SKLZ closed Thursday -3.25% and is +3.62% in the pre-market. Additionally, it is -3.30% YTD.
  • Below is a chart of ARKK, ARKF, and ARKW showing their performance compared to the S&P 500 over the past six months.

