Triple-S Management appoints new CFO
Mar. 26, 2021 9:06 AM ETTriple-S Management Corporation (GTS)GTSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has named Victor J. Haddock-Morales as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 10, 2021.
- Mr. Haddock has over 20 years of experience in finance leadership roles including most recently as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Magellan Health, Inc.'s Magellan Rx Management division.
- Welcoming the new CFO, Roberto Garcia-Rodriguez, CEO of Triple-S said, “Victor's extensive financial expertise, as well as his consistent success in building and leading finance teams within public healthcare companies makes him the ideal fit for Triple-S.”
- Mr. Haddock replaces the outgoing CFO Juan José Román-Jiménez who will serve Triple-S until later this year to help ensure a smooth and orderly transition, the company said,