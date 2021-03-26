O'Reilly a top pick at Stephens amid stimulus tailwind.
- Stephens names O'Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ:ORLY) a best idea as it looks at the potential of stimulus checks arriving to consumers.
- "We are raising estimates for the auto parts group to reflect the most recently passed stimulus package and the favorable C1Q21 weather seen to date. Even with the move higher over the last two weeks, we believe there remains runway for these names to outperform in 2021."
- Earlier today, credit/debit card information from BofA confirmed a big boost in online consumer spending in the auto parts category.