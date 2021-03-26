Corning rises 1.6% on new $57M funding for vaccine vials

Mar. 26, 2021 9:24 AM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)GLWBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • Corning (NYSE:GLW) is 1.6% higher premarket after announcing $57M in additional federal funding it will use to produce more glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines.
  • It now expects it will produce 150M vials this year, up 50% from its previous projection - enough vials to hold about 1.2B doses of the vaccine.
  • The company's pharmaceutical glass tubing and vials (including stronger Corning Valor Glass) have been in heavy demand and tight supply as vaccine makers have aggressively ramped up production.
  • The new funding comes from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, through a partnership with the Defense Dept. Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense and Army Contracting Command.
  • It's on top of a $204M contract announced last June, bringing the total investment to $261M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.