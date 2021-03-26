Corning rises 1.6% on new $57M funding for vaccine vials
- Corning (NYSE:GLW) is 1.6% higher premarket after announcing $57M in additional federal funding it will use to produce more glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines.
- It now expects it will produce 150M vials this year, up 50% from its previous projection - enough vials to hold about 1.2B doses of the vaccine.
- The company's pharmaceutical glass tubing and vials (including stronger Corning Valor Glass) have been in heavy demand and tight supply as vaccine makers have aggressively ramped up production.
- The new funding comes from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, through a partnership with the Defense Dept. Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense and Army Contracting Command.
- It's on top of a $204M contract announced last June, bringing the total investment to $261M.