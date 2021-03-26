Meritor consortium awarded project valued at £15.9M
- Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) received Advanced Propulsion Centre's Core Competition Program in the UK to partially fund the design and development of Meritor's 17Xe™ electric powertrain system.
- Meritor, in consortium with its partners Danfoss Editron and Electra Commercial Vehicles, submitted the EPIC Project.
- "With this award, our consortium will develop a game-changing electric powertrain for heavy-duty 4x2 and 6x2 vehicles up to 44 tonnes without wheel-end reduction and up to 65 tonne vehicles with wheel-end reduction," said Chris Villavarayan, CEO and President, for Meritor.
