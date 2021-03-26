Blueberries Medical partners to develop new cannabis genetics in Colombia
Mar. 26, 2021
- Blueberries Medical (OTCQB:BBRRF) has signed a framework agreement with a YVY Life Sciences' subsidiary Mechelen S.A. initially for the term of 5-year.
- Both the companies have partnered for the mutual development of strains and genetics in Colombia and potentially exporting dry cannabis flower of mutual strains from Uruguay.
- "We are incredibly pleased with the concept of co-developing new cannabis genetics in collaboration with YVY, and with the opportunity to replicate their unique cultivation model that will bring multiple benefits to our operations in Colombia," says Jose Forero, Blueberries President of Latin American Operations.
- YVY is dedicated to the production of dried flowers of medicinal cannabis with operations currently in Uruguay and expansions plans to Colombia and Argentina.
