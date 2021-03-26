Wells Fargo goes bearish on Empire State Realty Trust after YTD rally

  • Wells Fargo analyst Blaine Heck downgrades the Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT -0.3%) to Underweight from Equal Weight as the analyst sees the office REIT sector lagging after its YTD rally.
  • Trims price target to $10 from $11 as ESRT has outperformed its peers YTD.
  • Heck sees office REIT earnings initially improving as employees return to the office and collection rates return to pre-pandemic levels, but he sees that phase followed by a period of space rationalization as tenants reduce office footprints due to work-from-home and hybrid-working models.
  • His top picks in office REITs are Highwoods Properties (HIW +0.9%) and Cousins Properties (CUZ +1.2%) due to their exposure to Sun Belt cities "that we believe will benefit from corporate expansions and relocations."
  • Also recommends Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC +0.0%) as its U.S. government and government contractor leased assets continue to see strong demand.
  • Heck's rating is less optimistic than the Neutral Quant rating and the average Wall Street analyst rating of Neutral (1 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 6 Neutral, 1 Very Bearish).
  • In the past six months, ESRT's total return jumps 83% vs. HIW's 33% gain, Cousins' 31% rise, and OFC's 19% increase, which is about the same as the S&P 500.
  • In January, SA contributor IP Banking Research's article on ESRT said it was time to "fade this trade."
