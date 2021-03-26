CleanSpark orders 4,778 additional Bitmain S19 model Bitcoin mining rigs
Mar. 26, 2021 9:55 AM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)CLSKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- CleanSpark (CLSK +1.9%) expects to receive 1,298 of the units for deployment in summer 2021 and the remaining 3,480 units in twelve equal monthly shipments starting in November 2021.
- These rigs are expected to deliver an estimated 740 PH/s of additional mining capacity vs. currently ~315 PH/s within its Atlanta complex. The company intends to reach between 1.0 and 1.3 EH/s by the end of summer, 2021.
- The company also purchased 48 custom-designed mobile mining data centers to house the units and updated current energy data on the carbon impact of its facility, progressing towards the stated goal of being the lowest energy cost, cleanest Bitcoin miner in the United States.