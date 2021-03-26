National CineMedia adds Cinemark's Zoradi to board

Mar. 26, 2021 9:57 AM ETNational CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)NCMI, CNKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • National CineMedia (NCMI +2.3%) has added Cinemark (CNK -0.5%) CEO Mark Zoradi to its board of directors.
  • He's replacing Cinemark Chairman Lee Roy Mitchell, who's leaving his seat in order to focus on personal ventures as well as his work at Cinemark.
  • Mitchell had served on National CineMedia's board since the company's initial public offering.
  • Before joining Cinemark in 2015, Zoradi had spent 30 years at Walt Disney, most recently as president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Group.
  • “I look forward to continuing our long-standing and highly productive relationship with Cinemark while benefiting from Mark’s extensive experience on both the studio and exhibition side of the business," says NCM CEO Tom Lesinski.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.