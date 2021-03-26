National CineMedia adds Cinemark's Zoradi to board
Mar. 26, 2021 9:57 AM ETNational CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)NCMI, CNKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- National CineMedia (NCMI +2.3%) has added Cinemark (CNK -0.5%) CEO Mark Zoradi to its board of directors.
- He's replacing Cinemark Chairman Lee Roy Mitchell, who's leaving his seat in order to focus on personal ventures as well as his work at Cinemark.
- Mitchell had served on National CineMedia's board since the company's initial public offering.
- Before joining Cinemark in 2015, Zoradi had spent 30 years at Walt Disney, most recently as president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Group.
- “I look forward to continuing our long-standing and highly productive relationship with Cinemark while benefiting from Mark’s extensive experience on both the studio and exhibition side of the business," says NCM CEO Tom Lesinski.