U.S. Supreme Court eyes landmark gun case

  • The U.S. Supreme Court plans to discuss at the weekly conference today a new gun rights case involving a National Rifle Association-backed challenge to a New York state law on carrying concealed handguns in public.
  • The NRA and two New York residents want the high court to hear an appeal of a lower court ruling that rejected the argument that restricting carrying handguns in public is in violation of Second Amendment rights.
  • If the New York case is accepted, the Supreme Court could be in line to make one of the biggest decisions on local gun laws vs. constitutionality in decades.
  • Conservatives have a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court, but the justices have voted unanimously on certain cases and across the ideological spectrum on others.
  • A decision on taking up the case could be announced next week.
  • Related stocks: Smith & Wesson (SWBI +4.4%), Sturm Ruger (RGR +2.7%), Vista Outdoor (VSTO +2.6%), Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH +1.3%), Axon Enterprises (AXON), Digital Ally (DGLY -2.0%), Wrap Technologies (WRAP +1.9%), ShotSpotter (SSTI +0.3%), Ammo (POWW -0.2%) and Olin Corporation (OLN +8.0%).
  • President Biden is considering executive action on gun reform.
