U.S. Supreme Court eyes landmark gun case
- The U.S. Supreme Court plans to discuss at the weekly conference today a new gun rights case involving a National Rifle Association-backed challenge to a New York state law on carrying concealed handguns in public.
- The NRA and two New York residents want the high court to hear an appeal of a lower court ruling that rejected the argument that restricting carrying handguns in public is in violation of Second Amendment rights.
- If the New York case is accepted, the Supreme Court could be in line to make one of the biggest decisions on local gun laws vs. constitutionality in decades.
- Conservatives have a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court, but the justices have voted unanimously on certain cases and across the ideological spectrum on others.
- A decision on taking up the case could be announced next week.
