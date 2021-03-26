Cash sees largest inflow in almost a year, tech stocks see rare outflow - BofA

  • Funds went into cash and out of tech last week, according to the latest survey from BofA Data Analytics.
  • About $45.6B went to cash, the most since April 2020, while $4.1B went to equities, the smallest amount in six months.
  • Bonds saw $10B in flows, while $600M went out of gold (NYSEARCA:GLD).
  • Tech stocks (NYSEARCA:XLK) saw their first outflows since September 2020.
  • Hedge funds have been selling the most since December.
  • Inflation concerns persisted and inflation-protected bonds (NYSEARCA:TIP) had the third-largest inflows ever.
  • Frothy sectors have been hit hard since February as bond yields have climbed (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT).
  • In China tech, the KraneShares China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) -28%, the Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) -27% and the Chinet Price Index -23%.
  • In the U.S, the Invesco Solar Portfolio (NYSEARCA:TAN) -33%, the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) -30% and SPDR Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) -24%.
  • BofA strategists led by Michael Hartnett say this is "the start of secular underperformance," but the price action is "sloppy, not sinister."
  • Traders expecting a bounce in those sectors point to investment grade bonds as a leading indicator, noting the iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) has stabilized.
  • See some of the big-name stocks ARK Invest added yesterday.

