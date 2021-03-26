Kindred Biosciences may be deal target after results on Tirnovetmab, CEO says
- Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) could see acquisition interest or look for a partner if it gets positive results from in the first half of next year on its trial for a drug for dermatitis for dogs, according to CEO Richard Chin.
- The Kindred CEO said he plans on partnering for the drug Tirnovetmab, though a sale of the company also a possibility, he told Dealreporter in an interview.
- Chin see Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) and animal drug manufacturers like Merck Animal Health (NYSE:MRK), Elanco(NYSE:ELAN) and Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim as potential partners or buyers, according to the report.
- Kindred gained 0.2%.
- Recall Dec. 11, Elanco buys rights to KindredBio's canine parvovirus therapy.
- Recall March 2020, Kindred fusion protein shows positive effect in dogs with atopic dermatitis.