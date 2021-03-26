Tenable partners with the Retail & Hospitality ISAC
Mar. 26, 2021 11:01 AM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)TENBBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) has become the first and only vulnerability management vendor to partner with the Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC).
- This strategic partnership to facilitate threat and vulnerability intelligence sharing, while providing members with Tenable’s industry-leading risk-based vulnerability management solutions.
- “A digital-first economy means that it’s critical these organizations have the resources and solutions to thwart today’s threats across their legacy systems, modern IT and operational technology. We’re excited to join RH-ISAC to help members understand and reduce cyber risk across their dynamic and converged environments,” commented Terry Dolce, senior vice president, global business development and channels, Tenable.