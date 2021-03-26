Eased stock buyback restrictions are good news for banks, analysts say
Mar. 26, 2021 11:33 AM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Overall, analysts call the Federal Reserve's timeline to lift temporary restrictions on bank dividends and stock buybacks a positive development.
- Bank stocks are rising on that news, along with the increase in Treasury yields; SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE +1.5%), SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE +1.6%)
- Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden calls the development a "modest positive," given that many investors didn't expect the additional restrictions to be lifted until the ew stress capital buffers took effect in Q4 2021.
- He estimates that in Q2 2021, the last quarter with the additional capital return requirements, banks will be able to make a maximum of $22B in total share buybacks or 120 basis points as a percentage of market cap.
- Sees Santander Consumer USA (SC +2.0%), Capital One Financial (COF +0.9%), Ally Financial (ALLY +1.0%), Morgan Stanley (MS +0.7%), and Bank of New York Mellon (BK +1.5%) as having the greatest capacity for buybacks as a percentage of market cap. By contrast, PNC Financial (PNC +1.3%), Wells Fargo (WFC +1.0%), and American Express (AXP +0.0%) are expected to have the least capacity.
- Sees substantially larger buybacks in H2 2021, rising to $63B, or 3% of market cap, with COF, MS, ALLY and State Street (STT +2.8%) executing the largest buybacks (as a percentage of market cap) and Huntington Bancshares (HBAN +1.2%), PNC, and Truist Financial (TFC +2.8%) with the smallest.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck said the announcement, while in line with her previous expectations, came sooner than expected.
- Calls the news a "near-term positive" because EPS will increase as share counts decline and cost of equity should decline.
- "Removing the payout ceiling shows the regulators are being pragmatic with regard to how they are managing bank capital," Graseck writes. In response, the market will need to reflect this with a lower cost of equity, she said.
- It's also a longer-term positive as it lets banks optimize their capital ratios down to their board level targets, something that hasn't been allowed since before the 2008 financial crisis.
- "Simply put, instead of having to request the Fed's permission every time they want to buy back stock, banks will be able to pay out capital as long as they keep their capital ratios above the regulatory minimums," Graseck writes.
- Morgan Stanley estimates that large cap banks and consumer finance have $111B of excess capital above their capital targets and midcap banks have $4.6B; sees most upside for COF and Synchrony Financial (SYF +1.2%).
- Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin notes that for regional banks with $100B-$250B in assets (category IV banks), all will go back to the stress capital buffer framework for Q3 2021 with SCBs governed by the June 2020 test and not the December 2020 mid-year exercise.
- "This is good news overall, but somewhat better" for Citizens Financial (CFG +2.0%), Discover Financial (DFS +0.5%), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB +1.8%) and M&T Bank (MTB +1.5%), as their June SCB results were better than the December exercise.
- It's slightly worse for ALLY and Regions Financial (RF +1.1%), which fared slightly better in the December exercise vs. the June results, he said.
- Note that 2021 is an off-year for category IV banks' stress tests, but they could opt in for the 2021 DFAST if they expect their results will show an improvement vs. their 2020 performance.
- The Fed announcement was in line with Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak's expectations; returning to the normal SCB process after Q2 "should be viewed as a light at the end of the tunnel," he writes.
- He expects that payout limits will be lifted for all global systematically important banks (G-SIBs) in Q3 2021.
- Other affected banks: JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.9%), Citigroup (C +1.4%), Goldman Sachs (GS +0.2%), Bank of America (BAC +1.6%), U.S. Bancorp (USB +1.4%), KeyCorp (KEY +1.4%), Comerica (CMA +2.1%).