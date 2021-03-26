ViewRay initiated buy at BTIG on management remarks
Mar. 26, 2021 11:41 AM ETViewRay, Inc. (VRAY)VRAYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- ViewRay (VRAY +7.0%) is on the rise today after BTIG analyst Marie Thibault initiated the coverage on the stock with a buy recommendation citing among other things the upbeat management comments on the company’s outlook.
- The price target of $7.00 per share implies a premium of ~61.7% to the last close.
- Sidelined for about a year given ViewRay’s weak pre-pandemic results and pandemic-driven uncertainty, the analyst noted ‘we were pleasantly surprised’ by its robust performance on system orders during the past year.
- With the recovery in hospital capital budgets and citing positive management remarks on rising demand on MRIdian system with a clearer installation schedule ahead, the analyst takes a more bullish view on the company’s mid-to-long-term outlook.
- Seeking Alpha contributor, Shareholders Unite had a neutral view on the stock citing that VirewRay is far from reaching profitability.