ViewRay initiated buy at BTIG on management remarks

Mar. 26, 2021 11:41 AM ETViewRay, Inc. (VRAY)VRAYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • ViewRay (VRAY +7.0%) is on the rise today after BTIG analyst Marie Thibault initiated the coverage on the stock with a buy recommendation citing among other things the upbeat management comments on the company’s outlook.
  • The price target of $7.00 per share implies a premium of ~61.7% to the last close.
  • Sidelined for about a year given ViewRay’s weak pre-pandemic results and pandemic-driven uncertainty, the analyst noted ‘we were pleasantly surprised’ by its robust performance on system orders during the past year.
  • With the recovery in hospital capital budgets and citing positive management remarks on rising demand on MRIdian system with a clearer installation schedule ahead, the analyst takes a more bullish view on the company’s mid-to-long-term outlook.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor, Shareholders Unite had a neutral view on the stock citing that VirewRay is far from reaching profitability.
