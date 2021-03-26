Helius Medical surges on FDA authorization for neuromodulation stimulator (updated)
Mar. 26, 2021 11:46 AM ETHelius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT)HSDTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT +27.8%) has added more than a fifth on the news of FDA marketing authorization for Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (“PoNS”) as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild/ moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis.
- PoNS is a neuromuscular tongue stimulator ‘intended to be used by prescription only as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and older,’ an FDA news release read.
- A chronic, inflammatory, autoimmune disease of the central nervous system, multiple sclerosis ‘is one of the most common neurological diseases in young adults,’ noted Christopher M. Loftus, the acting director of the FDA’s Office of Neurological and Physical Medicine Devices.
- In October, Helius Medical spiked when it was announced that the regulator requested additional information regarding the marketing application for the device.