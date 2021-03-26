Palomar Holdings stock bounces up as Barclays calls Texas storm worries overdone
Mar. 26, 2021 12:03 PM ETPalomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR)PLMRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ:PLMR) climbs 8.3% after Barclays analyst Tracy Benguigui upgrades the stock to Overweight from Equal Weight, saying that concerns about losses from Storm Uri in Texas are overblown.
- Before today's gain, PLMR shares sank 25% in the past month, whereas the S&P 1500 Composite Property & Casualty Insurance Index (purple line) has only lost 3.5% (see chart below).
- Management estimates Uri losses at less than $2M, which Benguigui considers reasonable due to reinsurance it has in place.
- Sees selloff as "a potentially appealing opportunity for investors willing to stomach near-term volatility in the pursuit of long-term gains."
- Benguigui's Overweight rating contrasts with the Very Bearish Quant rating; and aligns with the Bullish average Wall Street analyst rating (3 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 2 Neutral).