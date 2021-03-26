Willis Towers Watson, Aon said to make progress on EU merger remedy

  • Willis Towers Watson (WLTW +0.5%) and Aon (AON +0.1%) are reportedly making progress in reaching a remedy that would allow the two insurance giants to merge, according to DealReporter, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
  • Recent media reports revolve around the Willis Re reinsurance unit and/or WLTW's French Gras Savoye unit.
  • Earlier this month, EU antitrust regulators were set to warn Aon on its planned purchase of WLTW unless it offered concessions, Reuters reported.
  • In December, the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation into the proposed merger.
