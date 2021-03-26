Acerus amends SWK Funding credit agreement
- Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:ASPCF) announces that it has entered into an amended agreement related to its existing credit facility with SWK Funding, a subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (SWKH -2.1%).
- The amendments set principal repayment at $1.1M for May 15, 2021 followed by quarterly principal repayments of $600K effective August 15, 2021 and thereafter.
- Removes all revenue and Adjusted EBITDA covenants for the balance of 2021.
- Adjusts revenue and Adjusted EBITDA covenants for 2022 and onward.
- Adjusts the minimum threshold for Consolidated Unencumbered Liquid Assets required to be maintained by the company at $2M effective May 15, 2021.