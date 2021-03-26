Arcutis appoints new CFO
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT -1.5%) has named Scott Burrows as the company’s new CFO with effect from April 1, 2021.
- Announcing two additional appointments in the leadership team, Arcutis said Corey Padovano and Sean Brugger, have joined the company as Vice President of Sales and Executive Director of Field Medical Affairs, respectively.
- Before joining Arcutis as the Vice President of Finance in 2019, Mr. Burrows has served as the head of international investor relations for Shire playing a key role in obtaining European and Japanese investor support for Takeda’s acquisition of Shire, the company said in a statement.
- Mr. Borrows replaces John Smither, the outgoing CFO who will serve the company as an advisor at least two years after his retirement.
- Seeking Alpha contributor had a favorable view on Arcutis at the time of its IPO in early 2020.