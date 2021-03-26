BP asks shareholders to reject climate resolution
- BP (BP +2.3%) urges shareholders to vote against a climate resolution filed by activist investor group Follow This, even after pledging to work together last year to draft such a proposal.
- Follow This had asked BP to set and publish targets that are consistent with the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, but the company now says the targets would be too rigid and impede its efforts to become a net zero company by 2050.
- The activist group's proposal is due to come before shareholders at the May 12 annual general meeting.
- BP plans to cut its oil and gas production by 40% and raise annual low-carbon spending to $5B, an energy transition strategy that Looney says has not yet convinced investors.