U.S. rig count gains 6, Baker Hughes says

  • Active drilling rigs in the U.S. scored their 16th gain in the past 18 weeks, adding 6 to 417 after rising by 9 a week earlier, according to Baker Hughes' latest survey.
  • U.S. drilling rigs targeting crude oil rose also gained 6 to 324, while gas rigs remained unchanged at 92 and one rig was classified as miscellaneous.
  • Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin gained 5 to 221.
  • The total rig count is now up 71% from a record low of 244 in August 2020 while still 43% lower than the 728 rigs at this time last year.
