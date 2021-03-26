U.S. rig count gains 6, Baker Hughes says
- Active drilling rigs in the U.S. scored their 16th gain in the past 18 weeks, adding 6 to 417 after rising by 9 a week earlier, according to Baker Hughes' latest survey.
- U.S. drilling rigs targeting crude oil rose also gained 6 to 324, while gas rigs remained unchanged at 92 and one rig was classified as miscellaneous.
- Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin gained 5 to 221.
- The total rig count is now up 71% from a record low of 244 in August 2020 while still 43% lower than the 728 rigs at this time last year.
