PaySign stock rises after Q4 indicates green shoots in consumer spending
Mar. 26, 2021 1:33 PM ETPaySign, Inc. (PAYS)PAYSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock perks up 9% after falling 62% from its 52-week high of $10.98 on Aug. 7.
- Even though Q4 EPS and revenue missed consensus estimates, investors may be seeing hope for the stock in comments made by CEO Mike Newcomer on the company's earnings call.
- "For the past two quarters, we have seen quarter-over-quarter increases in consumer spending, indicating a gradual return to pre-pandemic normalcy," he said.
- He also points out that PAYS added 36 new plasma centers in Q4, exiting the year with a total of 340. Its pipeline for new plasma centers this year is on par or better than last year.
- BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, though, still sees PaySign facing headwinds from stimulus payments and tax refunds, which may "de-incentivize plasma donations and reduce donor card usage."
- As such, Palmer remains on the sidelines for now.
- See PAYS stock surge early in the pandemic followed by a 62% plunge vs. SPY's gain in chart below.
- SA contributor Gino Verza sees market demand for the company's plasma and pharma payments products as "vibrant and durable."