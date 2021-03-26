AstraZeneca’s foray into COVID-19 nasal spray sparks interest in Altimmune
Mar. 26, 2021 AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), ALT By: Dulan Lokuwithana
- Citing yesterday’s news of AstraZeneca (AZN +0.7%) expanding its COVID-19 vaccine collaboration with Oxford University to trial a potential nasal spray against the virus, Piper Sandler paints an upbeat outlook for Altimmune (ALT -4.4%)
- In February, Altimmune started the enrollment for a Phase 1 clinical trial of AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate based on an adenovirus vector similar to Astra’s COVID-19 shot AZD1222.
- The analyst Yasmeen Rahimi with an overweight rating and a price target of $80.00 on the stock implying more than five times the previous close notes the interest of major pharma companies to explore alternate routes of administration as highlighted by the intranasal vaccine.
- Given the convenience in inoculation, potential to cut the transmission thanks to generation of mucosal immunity, this ‘opens the door to strategic interest in AdCOVID,’ the analyst argues citing its anticipated Phase 1 data readout in Q2 2021.