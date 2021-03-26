Vizio, SEMrush and Cricut rebound from weak IPOs, but Olink gives back some gains (update)
- Vizio (VZIO), SEMrush (SEMR) and other stocks that sank on their first trading day Thursday staged significant rebounds Friday, although others like Lava Therapeutics (LVTX) kept on falling.
- Thursday had been a bad day for initial public offerings, as five of six major companies that started trading that day following IPOs fell -- often heftily.
- However, some of the stocks bounced back fairly strongly on Friday.
- For example, smart-TV maker VZIO rose 8.6% to close at $20.75 Friday after falling some 9% Thursday. That brought Vizio stock almost back to its $21 IPO price.
- Similarly, SEMrush bounced back 5.2% to $11.80 after shedding nearly 20% Thursday. However, the stock remains below the $14 that its shares priced at during their initial public offering.
- Meanwhile, arts-and-crafts equipment maker Cricut (CRCT) rebounded as much as 11% intraday to $19.75 after falling 11% Thursday. However, CRCT later trimmed gains to close at $18, up 1.1% on the session but still down 10% from the stock's $20-a-share IPO price.
- Elsewhere, DSEY, a cleaning supplies and services company owned by Bain Capital, inched up 0.7% to $15.08 following Thursday’s small 0.1% loss. The rebound took Diversey back above its worse-than-expected $15-a-share IPO price.
- However, not all of Thursday’s troubled IPOs saw any sort of recovery.
- For instance, pharmaceuticals firm LVTX dropped another 12.6% to close at $12.50, adding to Thursday’s 4.7% loss. The shares are now down 16.7% from their $15 IPO price.
- And conversely, biotech Olink (OLK) gave back part of an 80% first-day pop that it enjoyed on Thursday. Olink’s shares fell 10.6% to end Friday at $32.20. However, the stock still remains 61% above its $20 IPO price.