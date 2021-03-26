Oasis Midstream Partners LP prices $450M inaugural senior notes offering

Mar. 26, 2021 1:50 PM ETOasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)OMPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP +3.7%) has priced its private placement of $450M of 8.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029 at par.
  • Offering is expected to close on March 30.
  • Net proceeds will be used to make a distribution to Oasis Midstream Services LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS), in connection with the previously announced simplification transaction with Oasis Petroleum Inc., in the amount of ~$231.5M and to repay ~$205.5M of outstanding borrowings under OMP's revolving credit facility.
