Tanker stocks surge as Suez blockage hoists freight rates
- Tanker stocks are extending their gains thanks to the continued blockage of the Suez Canal, as the chaos is expected to raise transportation rates.
- Gainers are led by Nordic American Tankers (NAT +14.2%), where a board member also bought 50K shares at $3.69 each.
- Also: TK +11.9%, FRO +6.8%, DHT +5.3%, TNK +5.2%, EURN +4.2%, DSSI +3.8%, STNG +2.9%.
- Freight rates have jumped 20% for large LR2 oil product tankers traveling from the Mediterranean in mid-April, as vessel supply continues to decline, according to Bloomberg, citing Torm A/S, one of the world's largest owners of oil product tankers.
- The TC1 shipping index benchmark for LR2 vessels from the Middle East to Japan has climbed by a third since last week to WS 137.5, thanks to a slim number LR2 vessels in the region available to load before April 12.
- At least four LR2 tankers that might have been headed towards Suez from the Atlantic basin are now likely evaluating a passage around the Cape of Good Hope, Braemar ACM says.
- The Suez blockage could cause a significant impact on the market for liquefied natural gas, potentially delaying delivery to Europe of ~1M metric tons of LNG if the blockage lasts for two weeks.