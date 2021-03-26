HP stock gains as bull sees long-term opportunity as PC tailwind continues
Mar. 26, 2021 2:03 PM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)HPQBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Following a meeting with CEO Enrique Lores, HP (NYSE:HPQ) Evercore analyst Amit Daryanani says the firm has grown more bullish on HP's long-term opportunity.
- The company is "poised to benefit from an uplift in PC usage and structural improvements in print," writes the analyst. PC demand is expected to remain strong as workers return to the office.
- Daryanani says HP's strong FCF could support minimum buybacks of $1B per quarter.
- Evercore maintains an Outperform rating and $33 price target for HP.
- HP shares are up 3.6% to $30.97.
- Last month, HP was upgraded at JPMorgan after the upside FQ1 report and the capital allocation plans.