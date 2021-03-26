SoFi offers early access to IPO stocks to retail investors
Mar. 26, 2021 By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Social Finance (SOFI), the online lender that plans to go public via SPAC, will offer its users the ability to invest in IPOs, traditionally an investment restricted to large institutional investors or ultra-wealthy individual investors.
- The announcement follows a report that Robinhood Markets is building a platform to allow its app users to get in on shares issued through IPOs.
- The product will be available to SoFi Active Invest account holders who have at least $3,000 in total account value across SoFi Invest.
- "IPO Investing reflects our continued effort to make investing more accessible, by pioneering fractional shares, offering commission-free trading, creating unique SoFi-branded ETFs, and now, IPO investing," SoFi CEO Anthony Noto said in a statement.
- The company also warns that investing in IPOs is "inherently risky", adding that it will clearly disclose the risks and benefits to this type of investment.