Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch
Mar. 26, 2021 3:15 PM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - March 29
- Volatility watch - Stocks with a high level of volatility implied by options trading include WiMi Hologram (NASDAQ:WIMI), UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). Names with an elevated level of short interest include Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT), Camping World (NYSE:CWH) and Carparts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS).
- All week - Notable conferences running during the week include the JP Morgan 10th Annual Napa Valley Forum 2021, the Bank of America 11th Annual Global Automotive Summit 2021, the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks, Genomic Medicines & Rare Diseases Conference and the UBS Virtual Summit on Cloud & Infra Security Convergence 2021.
- All day - Xiaomi (OTC:XIACF) holds its 2021 New Product Launch event in China. The company has confirmed that it will be launching Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra smartphones, along with a Mi Notebook Pro laptop and a new MIJIA Washing Machine. Citi expects the product releases and update on overseas development to drive rapid growth in the first half of the year and attract the attention of investors. Also, keep on alert for any update on electric vehicle plans from Xiaomo with some reports indicating that a partnership with Great Wall Motors is in the works.
- All day - It is the deferred FDA action date on Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda sBLA for the treatment of high-risk, early-stage TNBC.
Tuesday - March 30
- 9:00 a.m. Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) holds its Cisco Live 2001 event in the Americas on March 30-31, the APJC region from March 31-April 1 and the EMEAR region from March 31-April 1. While the event is typically for IT professionals, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins will give a keynote address that will be monitored for any update on demand trends.
- 9:00 a.m. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) hosts its Virtual Investor Day. During the event, the company will share an overview of the business, as well as its long-term strategic priorities and financial goals. Nordson says investors will develop a better understanding of the company’s growth strategy, as well as its strong competitive advantage, differentiated product portfolio, and diversified end markets through the presentations by key speakers.
- 10:00 a.m. MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) hosts an analyst day webinar on EscharEx, MediWound’s enzymatic debridement agent for chronic wounds.
- 11:00 a.m. BloombergNEF hosts a webinar covering the electric vehicle space. Analysts will discuss the outlook for the EV industry and major players like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nio (NYSE:NIO), Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Rivian (RIVN) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV). The implications of rising demand for electric batteries on supply chain companies like Ganfeng Lithium (OTCPK:GNENY), Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), CATL and LG Energy Solutions could also be discussed.
- 12:00 p.m. ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) hosts a virtual set of Investor Day. ShotSpotter's management team will present how the Company is creating a more comprehensive suite of services for law enforcement and empowering precision policing. A second event is planned for April 1 at the same time.
- 1:10 p.m. A session at the CNBC @Work Summit will focus on finance priorities for 2021. The panel includes the CFOs from Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP). Topics will range from managing cost allocation to the investments needed to drive near-term growth.
- 5:00 p.m. Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) reports earnings with shares down more than 20% over the last four weeks amid some broad selling in favorite pandemic names. Chewy has a history of updating on demand trends during its earnings calls. Options trading is implying a post-earnings move for Chewy of about 12% up or down.
Wednesday - March 31
- All day - It will be a busy day for IPOs, with Compass (NYSE:COMP), Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC), Coursera (COURS), Kaltura (KLTR), Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO), Muliang Viagoo Technology (OTC:MULG) and Flora Growth (FLGC) all scheduled to start trading.
- All day - It is the last business day before the FDA action date on AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Rinvoq sNDA to treat adults with active psoriatic arthritis.
- 9:00 a.m. Kroger (NYSE:KR) holds a virtual investor conference to provide an update on strategic initiatives. A question-and-answer session will follow immediately after the presentations. JPMorgan doesn't expect the long-term growth algorithm for Kroger to change, but notes shares reacted favorably after the last Kroger investor conference in late 2019.
- 10:00 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) presents at the JPMorgan 10th Annual Napa Valley Healthcare Forum. Investors will be looking for more color on the COVID-19 vaccine revenue expectations.
- 12:00 p.m. Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) CEO Phillips Baker gives a talk at the Conference titled "Silver: The Technometal - New Demand, New Policy, New Futures." Silver prices (XAUGUSD) are down from their +$30/oz range in early February.
- 12:45 p.m. VMware (NYSE:VMW) Chief Operating Officer Sanjay Poonen presents at the UBS Virtual Summit on Cloud & Infra Security Convergence.
- 3:00 p.m. A live webcast hosted by InsideEVs will cover the week-long autonomous driving test by XPeng (XPEV) across China highways and urban areas. The performance of Xpeng's Navigation Guided Pilot autonomous driving assistance during the cross-country autonomous driving expedition will be analyzed and video footage of the trip released.
- Postmarket - Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) reports earnings as it looks to extend on its streak of eight consecutive double beats (revenue and EPS). Micron already lifted its guidance ahead of the report. Suppliers Silicon Motion technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) move in tandem with Micron about 88% of the time on earnings day. Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Guess (NYSE:GES) both are due to report earnings with analysts expecting an update on quarter-to-date trends. Options trading on both retail stocks implies a double-digit post-earnings move.
- 4:30 p.m. XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) will provide a business update alongside its Q4 earnings report. The stock has an elevated level of short interest outstanding on it.
- 5:00 p.m. Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) hosting its Q4 and year-end corporate update call. The call will include updates on all of the company's current core businesses. Shares of Precipio have rallied in the past just ahead of management updates.
Thursday - April 1
- All day - Tesla (TSLA) and Nio (NIO) will issues deliveries reports sometime during the first few days of the month. Tesla delivered 180,570 vehicles in Q4 of 2020, but hasn't issued specific guidance for the first quarter of 2021. Some reports suggest that Tesla has an internal goal to deliver over 1M cars this year. Meanwhile, Nio (NIO) originally guided for Q1 deliveries of between 20K and 20.5K vehicles after recording deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 of 7,225 vehicles in January and 5,578 vehicles in February, but now expects to deliver about 19.5K vehicles in the quarter due to the semiconductor shortage that suspended production.
- All day - The OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting takes place via videoconference. OPEC+ is anticipated to hold outputs steady another month to keep a cautious stance after European nations renewed lockdowns. Similar to the March meeting, the decision for April is expected to be that Russia and Kazakhstan are allowed a modest production rise of 150K barrels per day. There could be some discussion out of the meeting on the impact of the Suez Canal being blocked for crude oil transport, although economists doubt that the drama will have a material influence on OPEC+ perceptions on the health of global oil markets.
- Premarket - CarMax (NYSE:KMX) reports earnings with options trading implying a move of about 7% after the numbers drop. CarMax is up 38% YTD and doesn't trade too far off its all-time high of $136.43.
- 9:00 a.m. Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) holds its rescheduled its 2021 Virtual Investor Day. The event will feature presentations by the management team on the company’s strategy and long-term growth framework, along with a live question-and-answer session.
- 2:00 p.m. Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker to speak virtually on "The Importance of Connecting Community Banks with Fintech Platforms" at the Fintech Partnership Symposium.
Friday - April 2
- All day - The U.S. stock market is closed for the Good Friday holiday.
- All day - It is the last business day before the FDA action date on Acadia Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ACAD) sNDA for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis. The FDA identified deficiencies in the new drug application earlier in the month.
- All day - The go-shop period on the Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)-Digital Colony deal expires. Boingo still trades a few pennies over the deal price of $14 at the time of publication. Reports indicate that at least one large shareholder opposes the buyout.
- All day - Nanocap LeanLife Health (OTCQB:LNLHF) expects the first containers of its Mike Tyson branded energy drink from FoodCare Group to be be arriving at a port in Los Angeles. The company expects to distribute the product to major national retailers, convenience stores, and online retailers' warehouses. LeanLife also anticipates having further information on confirmed sales of the Mike Tyson branded energy drink shortly.
- 8:30 a.m. The U.S. jobs report for March drops to expectations for a gain of about 565K jobs in March after 379K jobs were added in April. Bank of America expects a blowout print of close to 1M job adds for the month. "On the industrial side, employment indexes from the Empire State and Philly Fed manufacturing surveys point to further expansion in employment with the Philly Fed measure showing a ramp up in hiring. Moreover, there should be a positive payback in employment in the construction industry as the sector temporarily lost jobs in February owing to the winter storms in the South which should have reversed in subsequent weeks," previews BofA.