Nornickel to spin off Bystrinsky copper project
Mar. 26, 2021 2:58 PM ET Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (NILSY)
- Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY +4.0%) says it plans to spin off its stake in the Bystrinsky copper and gold mine and distribute it among its own shareholders.
- The mine, which produces concentrates of copper, gold and iron ore, fully ramped up its production about a year ago and generated $717M in EBITDA in 2020.
- Nornickel owns a 50% stake in the mine, with another 36.7% belonging to CEO and largest shareholder Vladimir Potanin.
- The company recently said it would take at least 3-4 months to fully restart two of its Siberian mines because of flooding, and now expects 2021 production of nickel, copper, platinum and palladium to fall 15%-20% below original guidance.