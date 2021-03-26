Nornickel to spin off Bystrinsky copper project

  • Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY +4.0%) says it plans to spin off its stake in the Bystrinsky copper and gold mine and distribute it among its own shareholders.
  • The mine, which produces concentrates of copper, gold and iron ore, fully ramped up its production about a year ago and generated $717M in EBITDA in 2020.
  • Nornickel owns a 50% stake in the mine, with another 36.7% belonging to CEO and largest shareholder Vladimir Potanin.
  • The company recently said it would take at least 3-4 months to fully restart two of its Siberian mines because of flooding, and now expects 2021 production of nickel, copper, platinum and palladium to fall 15%-20% below original guidance.
