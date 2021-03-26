Momentum stocks, Chinese ADRs fall on speculation on large fund sale

  • Momentum stocks such as ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC), Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) and FarFetch (NYSE:FTCH) as well as Chinese ADRs including GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) and iQiyi Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) all dropped.
  • Market participants as well as some on social media are saying that a family office or hedge fund has been forced to sell down some or all of its holdings.
  • Viacom, which has plunged 32% today, was said to have offered a 35-m share block earlier today, according to Bloomberg. Discovery down 31%, earlier issued a press release saying that today's trading activity is not the result of transaction by Advance/NewHouse Programming or its affiliates.
  • Stocks such as ViacomCBS, Discovery and FarFetch have had huge runs over the past few months. ViacomCBS was up 170% this year though March 22, before announcing a share sale.
  • Farfetch is said to have offered a 10.5m share block at $42, while IQ is said to offer a block of 32.7m shares at $15.50.
  • Earlier blocks in Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Tencent Music (NYSE:TME) and Vishop (NYSE:VIPS) were offered premarket via Goldman.
  • Chinese education stock GSX as well as TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) and New Oriental (NYSE:EDU) weakness is also being attributed to reports of new on-line education policies in China.
  • Education industry magazine School Principle Reference earlier reported on some new on-line education educations policies that include banning on-line education for students age 6 and below, according to a Jefferies note.
  • Earlier, Communications stocks mixed, weighed down by slides in conglomerate names.
