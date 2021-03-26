Olin upped at RBC as new strategy sees strong success

  • Olin (OLN +5.9%) ramps higher after RBC upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $56 price target, raised from $26, citing its quicker than expected success in implementing its new strategy to focus on maximizing the value of its Electrochemical Unit by matching production to actual demand.
  • RBC analyst Arun Viswanathan also cites improving chlor-alkali fundamentals in 2021-22, and better than expected growth in Olin's Epoxy and Winchester business this year.
  • Viswanathan notes Olin's upbeat guidance for Q1 EBITDA of $475M-$500M, raised from prior guidance of $400M-$425M.
  • Olin's "focus on higher-margin production should lead to further capacity reductions and lower (or at least more efficient) capex investments in the future," Stephen Simpson writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
