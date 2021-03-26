Cloopen Group shares fall after reporting soft Q4 revenue, rising losses
Mar. 26, 2021
- Less than two months after its IPO, Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) narrowly missed Q4 revenue estimates with $39.6M, up 16% on the year but $2M shy of consensus.
- Losses swelled to RMB305.4M ($46.8M) from RMB53.9 in last year's quarter, driven by non-cash items including change in fair value warrant liabilities and share-based compensation.
- Operating expenses were up 30% on the year due to higher sales and marketing costs to reach a broader customer base and increased G&A spend on share-based compensation.
- For Q1, the company forecasts revenue of $29.4-30.2M, up 45-48.8% and slightly above the $29.16M consensus.
- RAAS shares are currently down 20.4% to $11.48.
