Cloopen Group shares fall after reporting soft Q4 revenue, rising losses

  • Less than two months after its IPO, Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) narrowly missed Q4 revenue estimates with $39.6M, up 16% on the year but $2M shy of consensus.
  • Losses swelled to RMB305.4M ($46.8M) from RMB53.9 in last year's quarter, driven by non-cash items including change in fair value warrant liabilities and share-based compensation.
  • Operating expenses were up 30% on the year due to higher sales and marketing costs to reach a broader customer base and increased G&A spend on share-based compensation.
  • For Q1, the company forecasts revenue of $29.4-30.2M, up 45-48.8% and slightly above the $29.16M consensus.
  • RAAS shares are currently down 20.4% to $11.48.
  • Press release.
