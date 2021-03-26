Astellas wins FDA approval for new Myrbetriq indication and formulation
Mar. 26, 2021 3:41 PM ETAstellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMF)ALPMFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) announced that the FDA has approved Myrbetriq (mirabegron extended-release tablets) and Myrbetriq Granules (mirabegron for extended-release oral suspension) for neurogenic detrusor overactivity (“NDO”) in children aged three years and older.
- The decision was backed by the positive data from a Phase 3 pivotal study that evaluated mirabegron in children and adolescents (aged 3 to <18 years) with NDO and using clean intermittent catheterization, the company said.
- A type of bladder dysfunction, NDO can cause urinary frequency, urgency, and incontinence, and 85% of children with NDO have spina bifida, a congenital defect in the spinal cord.
- Myrbetriq Granules are expected to be available in the U.S. by the end of 2021, and the company’s 2021 fiscal forecast already reflects the impact of the FDA decision.
- Explaining the effect of approval on patients with a high unmet need, Salim Mujais, Astella’s head of Medical Specialties noted: “since its initial approval nine years ago, Myrbetriq has been used to treat nearly 18 million adult patients worldwide with urological conditions.”
